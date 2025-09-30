Nicole Kidman Divorcing Keith Urban, Reportedly Files Papers

Nicole Kidman has reportedly filed for divorce from her husband of nearly twenty years, pop country singer Keith Urban.

TMZ is reporting that the Babygirl actress, 58, filed after reportedly separating from Urban, 57, in June. The outlet also reported that Urban and Kidman’s inner circle believes he has “moved on with another woman.”

They married in June 2006, a year after meeting at a Los Angeles gala. They have two daughters, Sunday Rose, 17, and Faith Margaret, 14.

Keith Urban, Sunday Rose Kidman Urban, Faith Margaret Kidman Urban, niece Sybella Hawley, and Nicole Kidman. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

A source told PEOPLE that Kidman “didn’t want this” and had been “fighting to save the marriage.”

“Nicole’s sister [Antonia] has been a rock and the entire Kidman family has come together to support one another,” the alleged insider added.

The filing comes after the pair spent the summer apart. Kidman was in London filming Practical Magic 2, while Urban was on his “High and Alive World Tour.”

A second source told PEOPLE after the separation that their split “really hasn’t been a secret,” and the stars have “been living separately for a while now.”

“People close to Keith felt like the split was kind of inevitable,” the insider told the outlet.

However, publicly, the couple seemed strong at the start of the summer. Kidman celebrated their 19th wedding anniversary with a sweet Instagram post of them cuddling just three months before the separation.

“Happy Anniversary Baby ❤️ @KeithUrban,” she wrote alongside the post.

Fans React to Reports of Nicole Kidman Divorcing Keith Urban

Fans of the power couple filled the comments section of the romantic post with shocked reactions… and words of hope.

“Please say your separation is not true,” one fan wrote.

“I wish for this to be a momentary separation and not a permanent thing,” a second fan added. “Miracles do happen, and I pray that there will be a change of heart and you two return where you belong: together.”

Meanwhile, this could be Kidman’s second divorce, after her previous marriage to Tom Cruise, which lasted from 1990 to 2001. This would be the first divorce for Urban.