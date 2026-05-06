Lindsay Lohan’s Dad Dealing With Scary Heart Issues

Lindsay Lohan’s dad, Michael, is recovering after experiencing very scary heart issues after undergoing a procedure.

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While speaking to TMZ, Michael revealed he had a stent placed in his heart after becoming extremely lethargic and having shortness of breath for weeks. After a series of tests, his doctors found a blockage in his heart, which required the stent.

However, just as he started to feel better, Michael passed out while folding clothes at his residence. He was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was diagnosed with a seizure.

Michael noted that he is doing better and thanked his supporters for thinking of him.

Michael is Also Dealing With Legal Woes

Amid his recovery, Michael is dealing with more legal woes involving his longtime estranged wife, Kate Major.

As previously reported, law enforcement arrested Michael in West Palm Beach, Florida, in February, after he allegedly violated his probation related to Major. He was charged last month with continuous violence against the family after he allegedly went to the Major’s Texas home, where she lives with their sons, and assaulted her.

Major told law enforcement at the time that Michael had flipped her out of a chair inside their residence days before his arrest. She claimed she was left in pain and discomfort following that incident.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Department later revealed more details about the arrest. “On Friday, February 21, 2025, the complainant (Kate Lohan) was at a medical follow-up when the defendant (Michael Lohan) was observed by Ms. Lohan in the parking lot of the building,” the statement reads. ” A 911 call was placed, and deputies responded.”

The probation violation arrest warrant was issued after his arrest in Texas. Michael has been on probation since 2022 for patient brokering connected to the rehab facility that he operates.

At the time, Michael’s attorney, Robert Gershman, told TMZ, “For sure, he did not violate probation. He has been obedient and responsible through his term of probation and we hope her honor will release him quickly. We deny the allegations by Kate that he assaulted her.”

Michael previously accused Kate of being the abuser. He even claimed to have a video to back his claims.

Michael and Kate married in 2014. However, they have been separated since late 2015 following a heated argument. During that situation, the couple lost custody of their two children, Landon Major Lohan and Logan Michael Lohan.













