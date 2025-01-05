nicole-kidman-breaks-down-in-tears-while-accepting-award-she-dedicated-to-her-late-mom

Nicole Kidman made a sweet tribute to her late mother on Friday while accepting an award at the 2025 Palm Springs International Film Festival.

Videos by Suggest

The actress received the international star award for her performance in the recently released film, Babygirl. When Kidman got on stage, she honored her mother, Janelle Ann Kidman, who passed at the age of 84 in September 2024.

“I had good love growing up and I’m in that place now. I went home over Christmas and I’ve lost both my parents. So I’m in that place of going, ‘Huh, okay, this is different now,'” Kidman said.

The award-winning actress also lost her father, Antony Kidman, in 2014 at the age of 75.

She continued, “But they’ve given me the resilience, they’ve given me the love, and they’ve given me the strength to keep moving forward.”

Kidman began crying as she recalled not being able to accept her award at the Venice Film Festival following the news of her mother’s passing.

“I wanna dedicate—because I didn’t get to do it at the Venice Film Festival. I didn’t get to do that because I arrived in Venice and she was gone,” she said. “I got the call and I said to Halina [Reijn], ‘Can you come on stage for me and accept the award for me.’ And she did. But now I’m on stage and I’m back here.”

Nicole Kidman Gets Emotional During Speech

“Thank you for giving me the chance to say, ‘This is for my mom.’ My whole career has been for my mom and my dad, who are not here now,” she said.” I’m still going to keep working and giving to the world because I love what I do and I love you all, and I’m so grateful for the privilege to be a part of the film community.”

The actress closed out her touching speech saying, “I’m sorry I’m crying. I didn’t want to do that. But I feel my mom right now so this is for you, Mama.”

Back in September, Kidman was supposed to accept the Volpi Cup award for Best Actress at the Venice Film Festival, but received the news about her mom’s passing just before the award show. Reijn, who directed Babygirl, accepted the award on Kidman’s behalf.