nicole-kidman-suffers-awkward-wardrobe-malfunction-while-at-the-airport

Nicole Kidman turned heads at Sydney Airport on Monday—not for her star power, but for an unexpected (and embarrassing) wardrobe malfunction.

The veteran actress and her husband, Keith Urban, both 57, spent the Christmas holidays in Australia. The pop-country star had left the country a day earlier.

Nicole was spotted discreetly navigating the departure terminal alongside her daughters, Sunday Rose, 16, and Faith Margaret, 14, in an effort to remain unnoticed.

The Babygirl star opted for a more casual style for her flight, choosing a navy blouse with white detailing, perfectly complemented by classic blue jeans.

However, she might have been a bit too casual. Footage shared on social media shows the fly to Nicole’s jeans were borderline wide open.

However, the wardrobe mishap seemed to slip by unnoticed. Nicole never bothered to zip her wide-open fly as she soldiered through the airport.

Nicole Kidman Seemed Unaware of Her Wardrobe Gaffe as She Raced Through the Airport

Meanwhile, her signature strawberry-blonde curls cascaded naturally, complemented by a pair of stylish designer sunglasses that subtly obscured her recognizable features. The Batman Forever star opted for minimal makeup, letting her luminous porcelain complexion steal the spotlight.

She tucked a red laptop bag under her arm while holding a sleek black leather designer purse. A helper in tow managed the family’s luggage as they proceeded to their flight, notably without any carry-on bags.

Sunday Rose opted for a relaxed, effortlessly stylish look, pairing a loose grey sweater with classic jeans. She accessorized with sunglasses that subtly concealed her well-known features and finished the ensemble with a pair of worn-in sneakers.

Faith Margaret also opted for a relaxed and practical look for her flight, wearing a black tank top paired with loose white slacks. She carried a jacket draped over her arm, a backpack slung over her shoulders, and tied her hair back into a simple ponytail for effortless ease.

During her Australian holiday getaway, Nicole was spotted looking fit in a wetsuit while enjoying the beach. She turned heads as she stepped out of the water in a sleek, black shorty wetsuit that showcased her toned legs and fit physique.

Of course, fans can see even more of Nicole Kidman’s physique in her latest film, the erotic thriller Babygirl, which dropped in theaters Christmas Day.