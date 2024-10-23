Nicole Kidman Admits She Had to Pause Filming ‘Babygirl’ Due to Intense Intimate Scenes

Nicole Kidman has recently admitted that the intimate scenes in her new erotic thriller Babygirl were so intense that she needed to take breaks during filming.

The film follows Kidman’s character Romy, CEO of a major company, who has a fiery affair with younger intern Samuel, played by Harris Dickinson. While Romy is usually the one in charge of a work setting, she soon discovers that she enjoys being dominated in the bedroom.

During an interview with The Sun Kidman spoke of the intensity behind the erotic scenes. She said, “There was an enormous amount of sharing and trust and then frustration. It’s like, ‘Don’t touch me'”

She went on, “There were times when we were shooting where I was like, ‘I don’t want to orgasm any more. Don’t come near me. I hate doing this.'”

Her costar Dickinson shared mutual feelings about the film. During a press conference he explained that the two would occasionally ask the crew to pause. He would say, “‘OK, everyone — go away for a ­second’ if ‘we weren’t comfortable.”

Nicole Kidman’s ‘Babygirl’ is Her Raunchiest Film Yet

This is not the first time Kidman has played a role that has involved raunchy sex scenes, but it’s said to be her most vulnerable yet.

The actress took part in an orgy scene while filming the 1999 film “Eyes Wide Shut”. She acted alongside her previous husband Tom Cruise who she was married to from 1990 to 2001.

Kidman also shared that she felt extremely comfortable taking on the role because of female director Halina Reijn. Reijn also wrote the script. Nicole said, “Being in the hands of Halina I knew she wasn’t going to exploit me. I didn’t feel exploited.”

She continues, “There was enormous care taken by all of us. We were all very, very gentle with each other and helped each other — Harris, Antonio.”

The steamy trailer is now available to watch and the film is set to release in theaters on Christmas Day.