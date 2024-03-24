nicole-eggert-sympathizes-with-kate-middleton-amid-shared-public-cancer-battles

Not long after Kate Middleton publicly announced her cancer diagnosis, actress Nicole Eggert shared her support for the Princess of Wales.

While chatting with TMZ, the former Baywatch star stated she really feels for Middleton. “Her children are very young,” Eggert explained. “Honestly, that’s the most difficult conversation. To me, that’s the hardest part.”

Nicole Eggert, who has daughters Keegan, 12, and Dilyn, 25, said when she had to reveal her own cancer diagnosis, she kept it light.

“My kids are along with me on the journey,” she said. “I’m sure she’s a great parent, so I’m sure that they’re handling it with all the delicacy. I just really feel for her because it’s when your child is hurting, you hurt so much.”

Eggert added, “We hope for the best for her and you know, pray for strength and send her healing… Not ridiculed, not criticism but encouragement.”

Nicole Eggert announced in early Jan. 2024 that she was diagnosed with breast cancer. During an interview with PEOPLE, she revealed there were some signs that she was unable to ignore. This includes gaining 25lbs in three months and having “terrible pain” in her left breast.

Eggert then said she dismissed the symptoms as menopause. But she went to the doctor after discovering a lump during a self-exam.

“It really was throbbing and hurting,” she recalled. “I immediately went to my general practitioner and she told me I had to immediately go get it looked at.”

The actress shared the lump was fairly noticeable. “I can definitely feel it,” Nicole Eggert said. “It’s there. It needs to be taken out.”

“So, it’s just a matter of do I have to do treatment before the surgery or can they perform the surgery and then I do the treatment after.”

Kate Middleton Did Not Reveal What Kind of Cancer She Has

Meanwhile, Kate Middleton announced on Friday that after a couple of months of speculation she has officially been diagnosed with cancer.

During her speech, Middleton stated that after her abdominal surgery in mid-January, she was told by her doctors that cancer was found in the post-op tests.

“My medical team therefore advised that I should undergo a course of preventative chemotherapy,” she said. “And I am now in the early stages of that treatment.”

“This of course came as a huge shock, and William and I have been doing everything we can to process and manage this privately for the sake of our young family.”

Kate Middleton further pointed out that she hopes everyone understands that she and her family need some time, space, and privacy while she completes her treatment.

“My work has always brought me a deep sense of joy and I look forward to being back when I am able. But for now, I must focus on making a full recovery,” she added.