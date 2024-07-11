Nicolas Cage’s Son Weston Arrested for Assault With a Deadly Weapon

Nicolas Cage’s son, Weston Coppola Cage, was arrested on Wednesday morning for assault with a deadly weapon.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Office records obtained by Page Six indicate that the 33-year-old was taken into custody at 7 a.m. local time. He was subsequently booked at the station by 7:57 a.m.

A spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department informed the outlet on Wednesday that Weston was arrested in connection with an incident from April. The reason for the delay in booking him remains unclear.

Meanwhile, according to The Sun, the arrest is linked to a mental health crisis the actor experienced weeks ago, during which he allegedly struck his mother, Christina Fulton.

Weston Coppola Cage, the son of Nicolas Cage, has been arrested on charges of assault. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage)

Nicolas Cage’s Son, Weston, Allegedly Had an Altercation with His Mother

Investigators reportedly aimed to interview Weston concerning an alleged altercation that occurred on April 28 in the Los Angeles area.

A verbal dispute between the mother and her son reportedly escalated into a physical confrontation. Emergency services were called to the residence to assess Fulton’s condition. However, she declined transportation to the hospital.

Investigators reported that Weston left before police arrived, leaving law enforcement to decide whether to classify the incident as felony battery. Sources also allege that Fulton was trying to comfort her son, who faced emotional challenges.

Meanwhile, it appeared Fulton may have gotten a nasty shiner in the exchange. Images allegedly of the incident’s aftermath found their way to X (formerly Twitter)

Weston Cage Accused of Battering Mom, Brutal Face Injuries: Nicolas Cage's son is on LAPD's radar, as cops investigate allegations that he got violent with his mother … and, new photos capture the brutal alleged injuries. Law enforcement sources tell us Weston Cage has been… pic.twitter.com/5Pn2WTnuay — – (@COUPSLEADER) May 5, 2024

Weston has a history of mental health treatment. After a violent episode in Los Angeles in 2011, he was placed under psychiatric care.

Nicolas Cage started dating Fulton in 1988, and they welcomed their son Weston in 1990. The couple separated within a year of Weston’s birth, without ever marrying.

Last November, Weston Cage and Fulton, who launched a successful skincare line, sued Weston’s ex-wife Hila Arounian. They accused her of embezzling $100,000, spreading false rumors, and obtaining a ‘fraudulent restraining order’ that prevented Fulton and her family from seeing Weston’s twin girls, Venice and Cyress.

Fulton alleges that her former daughter-in-law persuaded Weston to file a restraining order against her in 2020. When the order was filed, neither Nicolas Cage nor Fulton had the opportunity to meet their twin granddaughters. The twins turn four this month.

Weston shares two sons, nine-year-old Lucian, and seven-year-old Sorin, with his ex-wife Danielle. The couple was married from 2013 to 2016.