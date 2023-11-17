The Sad Reason Nicolas Cage And His Ex Christina Fulton Have Never Met Their Twin Granddaughters

A bitter feud between Nicolas Cage, his ex-partner Christina Fulton, and their former daughter-in-law Hila Arounian has surfaced, preventing the former couple from meeting their 3-year-old twin granddaughters. The dispute has now culminated in defamation lawsuits filed by both Cage’s ex-partner and their son, Weston Coppola Cage, against Arounian.

According to documents obtained by Page Six, Weston and Christina are suing Arounian, alleging that she embezzled $100,000 and manipulated a “fraudulent restraining order,” prohibiting Christina and her family from meeting Weston’s daughters.

The legal documents claim that Arounian engages in a pattern of making false and malicious allegations to coerce and manipulate individuals. In a statement to The US Sun, Christina expressed her compulsion to file the lawsuit due to Arounian’s creation of a hostile environment that has severed the family’s relationship with the children.

Christina lamented, “Nicolas and I haven’t been able to meet our two beautiful little granddaughters at all since they were born. We’re in a quiet, horrible nightmare. It’s insane, painful, hurtful, devastating.”

She also detailed her profound distress over the inability to meet the twins, emphasizing the pain and shock it has caused, especially given the strong bond she shares with Weston’s sons.

Christina further accused Arounian of emotionally abusing Weston, influencing him to distance himself from his family. Meanwhile, in his lawsuit, Weston, 32, claims Arounian took advantage of him during his recovery from mental health issues and accused her of spreading malicious lies in retaliation for their divorce filing.

Expressing his determination to counter defamation, Weston affirmed, “I have been a target of defamation for my entire life. I’ve stayed quiet, but now that I am facing the worst traducement and defamation yet I will be taking immense and aggressive action.”

Weston and Arounian married in 2018 and welcomed twin daughters Cyress and Venice during the pandemic, but their marriage crumbled shortly after. Weston also has sons Lucian and Sorin from a previous relationship. Both Christina, 56, and Weston are pursuing unspecified damages in their respective lawsuits.