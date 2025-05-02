Nicolas Cage Supports Son Weston at Wedding After Groom’s Alleged Attack on Mother

Nicolas Cage’s son Weston is saying “I do” for the fourth time, recently walking down the aisle with actress and dancer Jenifer Alexa Canter.

The couple, who made their relationship public in November, exchanged vows on April 25 at the London West Hollywood in Beverly Hills, California, per People.

The bride shared a series of heartfelt moments from their special day on her Facebook, capturing the couple posing for wedding photos on a lush lawn before snapping a few playful selfies together.

Canter also posted touching videos from the reception, including a clip of Weston dancing with her mother, another of Canter twirling on the dance floor with her father, and a sweet moment of her sharing a dance with her maid of honor.

In a final photo, Nicolas Cage looked sharp in a classic black suit, standing proudly beside Canter’s mother.

Weston also marked their wedding day with an Instagram post. It featured a collection of heartfelt selfies with Canter that captured their special moment.

“I am ineffably honored to announce that I am married to my twin flame just as the creator intended all along. I love you @_babyjen_ more than any man has ever loved,” he wrote of his fourth bride.

“What was meant to be shall forever be and I will always protect you and our incontrovertibly God-given marriage by any means necessary. This is the greatest miracle of my existence as I see the reason I was born and divinity itself every time I look into your astronomically beautiful eyes,” he not at all weirdly added.

Nicolas Cage’s Son Pays Further Tribute to His New Bride…

“Our dreams are God’s dreams for the world,” continued. “Your holy soul and being is the dynamic key in every nuance and detail that unlocked my heart, for it was always yours. Reunited and divinely provided. We are free, and now we can free the world together. Perfection is 2nd to the profound greatness that you are. You have the prince and the gentleman in me, and your devoted beast forever and always now.

“O, our dear Mother Earth and Grand Architect of the universe. It has begun. Life starts now. Elevation shall now commence,” Weston concluded.

Of course, Weston has had plenty of practice at wedded bliss.

Before his relationship with Canter, Weston was married to Nikki Williams from 2011 to 2012, Danielle Cage from 2013 to 2016, and Hila Cage Coppola from 2018 to 2024. He also shares four children with Danielle and Hila.

Meanwhile, his latest wedding took place just a month after he narrowly avoided prison in a felony assault case involving an alleged attack on his mother, Christina Fulton. Instead, he was mandated to complete a two-year mental health diversion program.

The embattled Hollywood heir was taken into custody following the incident in July 2024.