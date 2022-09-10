What Nicolas Cage Is Most Looking Forward To After The Birth Of His Daughter

Nicolas Cage and his wife Riko Shibata have welcomed their first child together: a baby girl named August. The actor, who has two sons from previous marriages, recently revealed what he’s most looking forward to after the birth of his daughter.

Cage And Shibata’s Love Story

Cage and Shibata met through mutual friends in Japan, and got engaged via FaceTime in 2020. “She left New York and went back to Kyoto, Japan, and I went back to Nevada, and I haven’t seen her for six months,” Cage said in an August 2020 episode of his brother Marc Coppola’s radio show. “We’re really happy together and we’re really excited to spend that time together so I finally just said, ‘Look, I wanna marry you,’ and we got engaged on FaceTime.”

The couple got married in 2021 in a small Las Vegas ceremony. The couple announced that they were expecting a child together in January of 2022, revealing that the baby would be a girl in April.

What The Pair Planned On Naming Their Daughter

During an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show, Cage also shared the name the couple was thinking about for their baby girl. Initially, they planned on naming her Lennon Augie, as a tribute to the Beatles and Cage’s father.

“Her name, because of ‘Across the Universe,’ is gonna be Lennon Augie—Augie for my father,” he said. “I’ll call her Lenny for short.” It looks like the couple changed their minds about the Beatles-inspired name.

According to the couple’s rep, August Francesca Coppola Cage was born September 7 in Los Angeles. “Nicolas and Riko are happy to announce the birth of their daughter,” the statement continued. “Mother and daughter are doing fine.”

The Thing Cage Is Most Excited About Following August’s Birth

In an interview with Access Hollywood, Cage said, “I’m extremely excited [about the new baby]. My boys are all grown up, and I miss going to the toy store. I miss singing lullabies and rocking in the rocking chair. I’m looking forward to getting back to that.”

August is Cage’s third child and first daughter. He shares Weston, 31, with his first wife Christina Fulton, and Kal-El, 16, with his third wife Alice Kim. When asked by Clarkson how he felt about becoming a girl dad for the first time, he replied, “I’m thrilled. It’s gonna be the biggest adventure of my life.” Cage’s fans are happy the couple’s daughter is here and healthy, and can’t wait to see the actor take on the role of girl dad.

