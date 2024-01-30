Nicki Minaj Goes Off on Megan Thee Stallion in New Diss Track ‘Big Foot’

Multi-platinum rapper Nicki Minaj is back in the booth with her new track “Big Foot,” which released on Sunday. In the track, she takes aim at fellow rap star Megan Thee Stallion.

“Bad b–––, she like six foot, I call her Big Foot / The b–– fell off, I said, ‘Get up on your good foot,’” Minaj says in the song.

The song appears to aim at the 2020 incident between Meg and Canadian rapper Tory Lanez. Lanez shot the “WAP” rapper in the foot. Lanez was found guilty in 2023 and was sentenced to 10 years in prison.

Meg The Stallion Calls Out Nicki Minaj

Minaj’s song appears to be a response to Thee Stallion’s new song “Hiss.” The song was released on Jan. 26. In the song, many speculated that the Texas native took a jab at “Pink Friday” artist in one of the lyrics.

“These h–– don’t be mad at Megan, these h–– mad at Megan’s Law. I don’t really know what the problem is, but I guarantee y’all don’t want me to start,” Megan says in the song.

Fans speculated that the lyric was directed at Nicki Minaj’s husband, Kenneth Petty. Petty previously plead guilty to attempted rape and served four years in prison. He is a registered sex offender and Megan’s Law refers to a US law that requires all states to have sex offender registries that are available to the public.

Vogue Director Apologizes to Rap Star

With Nicki and Meg being two of the hottest female rappers in the game fans have already begun to pick sides. After Meg dropped her song early Friday morning, Minaj immediately took to Instagram Live where she called her “fragment foot,” referencing the bullet fragments in her foot when Lanez shot her.

That comment prompted Vogue’s entertainment director, Sergio Kletnoy to respond in the comment section.

“Not ‘fragment foot’ lol not even a whole foot?” he wrote.

But that comment led to a lot of backlash from Meg’s fan base which prompted Kletnoy to apologize.

“Everyone who knows me knows I love Nicki, Megan, and so many other musicians,” he said. “I never meant to mock or insult anyone and have always been a fan of both women. My apologies if my comments offended or hurt anyone.”