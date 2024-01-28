Nicki Minaj Goes Nuclear on Megan Thee Stallion Online, Brings Up Her Dead Mother

Showing the end of her feud with Megan Thee Stallion is nowhere in sight, Nicki Minaj went nuclear on the fellow rapper online and may have gone a bit too far this time.

According to TMZ, Minaj went off on Thee Stallion while on the streaming platform Stationhead on Friday, Jan. 26. As she ranted about the rapper throwing people in the industry under the bus, such as DaBaby and Tory Lanez, Minaj brought up Thee Stallion’s dead mother.

“You better go conjure up your mother and apologize,” Nicki Minaj declared. “That’s disgusting.”

Megan Thee Stallion’s mother passed away in March 2019 after fighting brain cancer. The rapper has then spoken multiple times about how her mother has influenced her. While accepting her Glamour Woman of the Year award in 2021, Thee Stallion thanked her mother.

“She taught me how to be the woman I am,” Thee Stallion declared.

TMZ also reported that this latest round of insults comes just after Megan Thee Stallion referred Nicki Minaj’s husband, Kenneth Petty, in her new single Hiss. She made a “Megan’s Law” reference that many assume shades Petty’s legal woes.

Petty was reportedly placed on house arrest after threatening Offset, which was caught on video.

“Offset, where you at?” Petty declared in the video. One of Petty’s friends was heard declaring, “Plan that vacation, [you’re] going to be planning your funeral.”

in a petition filed in the Central District of California U.S. District Court, one of the probation officers requested that Petty participates in a home detention program for 120 days.

Nicki Minaj Calls Out TikTok for ‘Silencing Her’

Meanwhile, Nicki Minaj recently went off on TikTok for “silencing her” amid a feud with a user on the platform.

“They are allowed to bully you, harass you, swat your home with a toddler multiple times, [and] not be held accountable,” Minaj declared on X (formerly Twitter). “5 companies paying to slander you, never defending yourself against lies for years [and] years but the minute you do, you are immediately SILENCED.”

They are allowed to bully you, harass you, swat your home with a toddler multiple times & not be held accountable, 5 companies paying to slander you, never defending yourself against lies for years & years but the minute you do, you are immediately SILENCED.



yet, the ones… pic.twitter.com/685IndRwVK — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) January 25, 2024

Nicki Minaj shared a snapshot of her TikTok account with a warning that she may lose her account due to multiple violations of community guidelines.

“Another violation could result in account penalties,” the warning stated.

She then wrote that the people who are spreading lies about her are not being silenced. “Their pages are never deleted. You don’t have to have genius tendencies to know why the roles are different.”