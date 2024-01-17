Lindsay Lohan’s Dad Michael Blasts Megan Thee Stallion Amid ‘Mean Girls’ Controversy

Immediately coming to the defense of his daughter, Lindsay Lohan, Michael Lohan puts Megan Thee Stallion on blast for the Mean Girls fire crotch comment.

As previously reported, Lindsay was reportedly “surprised and taken aback” by the “fire crotch” comment in the new Mean Girls film. The comment seems to reference Brandon Davis’ infamous insult towards Lohan when she and Paris Hilton had a random fallout in 2006. Along with the fire crotch comment, Davis also made sexual and hygienic comments about the actress as well.

After Lindsay Lohan attended the Mean Girls premiere earlier this month, the actress’s rep., Leslie Sloan, stated, “Lindsay was very hurt and disappointed by the reference in the film.”

While speaking to TMZ, Michael Lohan stated he was “pissed” over the “disgusting comment” in the Mean Girls film. He also made it a point to mention that the new film ended up making $28 million at the box office during opening week. However, he planned to not say much else about the situation, except for one major dig towards the rapper.

“I will say this, however,” he said. “NOBODY can replace Lindsay or the original cast in that film. Nor can Megan replace Lindsay in the new Planet Fitness commercial dressed like a stripper in a fitness commercial.”

Lindsay Lohan’s dad was referring to the actress doing a few commercials for Planet Fitness not too long ago.

‘Mean Girls’ Star Reneé Rapp Calls Lindsay Lohan ‘The Coolest’ After Working With Her on the Film

While appearing on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, Reneé Rapp spoke about working with Lindsay Lohan on the set of the new Mean Girls.

“Yeah, I was so excited,” Rapp said about working with Lohan. “I mean, she’s the coolest obviously and it was also like such a blueprint. She was also pregnant as hell at the time and so I remember like, I love babies, I’m ageist.”

Rapp continued to speak about how excited she really was to work with the Mean Girls OG. “So I was so excited that she was there because she’s Lindsay Lohan,” she declared. “And she’s so cool and hot but also like, she was pregnant.”

Rapp played the evil Queen Bee, Regina George in the new film. Angourie Rice took on the role of Lohan’s Cady Heron. Rice recently spoke to PEOPLE about how it meant so much for her to be cast in the film.

“it is such a rare experience to really get in the head of a character,” Rice said. “And then meet someone who’s done the same thing, Just to have that shared experience, it means a lot.”

Rice also spoke about how much the role means to others as well. “To know that Cady has been a part of so many actors’ lives and so many actors have delved into that character – she’s bigger than the actor in a way. It means a lot that I get to share that with so many special performers, especially Lindsay.”