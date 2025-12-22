Nicki Minaj Makes Awkward ‘Assassin’ Remark While Speaking to Charlie Kirk’s Widow

Not the moment anyone was expecting, Nicki Minaj made an “assassin” comment while speaking to Charlie Kirk’s widow, Erika.

Videos by Suggest

While making her surprise appearance at Turning Point USA’s AmericaFest, Minaj praised President Trump and Vice President JD Vance turned awkward.

“Dear young men, you have amazing role models like our handsome, dashing president,” the female rapper stated. “And you have amazing role models like the assassin, JD Vance.”

The moment brought the AmericanFest attendees to a standstill.

However, Charlie Kirk’s wife quickly saved the situation by assuring Nicki Minaj that everything was fine.

“Trust me, there’s nothing new under the sun that I have not heard, so you’re fine,” she told Minaj, who was noticeably in distress following the comment. “You have to laugh about it, truly. This is what’s so beautiful about this moment because if the internet wants to clip it, who cares?”

Erika then told the crowd, “I love this woman; she’s an amazing woman, she has a soul and a heart for the Lord, and words are words, but I know her heart, and it doesn’t even matter. And you say what you want to say because I know your heart.”

This isn’t the first time that Minaj has referred to Vance as an assassin. In a post on X earlier this month, the rapper wrote, “But make no mistake, Vance is an assassin. Don’t debate him. On anything. Quick as a computer. Maybe quicker. He’s the best blend I’ve ever seen of us&them.”

Nick Minaj’s awkward remark was made a little over three months after Charlie Kirk was assassinated at Utah Valley University.

The late Turning Point USA founder was debating with a student when he was fatally shot. Although he was rushed to a nearby hospital in critical condition, the Republican pundit passed away.

Following Charlie’s death, Erika was voted in as the new CEO of Turning Point USA.

Minaj has become an outspoken supporter of the Trump administration in recent months. During her AmericaFest appearance, she couldn’t help but praise Trump for everything he’s done so far in his second term.

“I have the utmost respect and admiration for our president,” Minaj stated after being asked by Kirk about the “biggest surprise” she’s learned from the Trump administration. “I don’t know if he even knows this, but he’s given so many people hope.”

When asked what made her want to speak out about politics, Minaj said, “I just got tired of being pushed around. I have something inside of me that’s stronger than what’s out there.”