Nicki Minaj Says She Has the ‘Utmost Respect’ For President Trump During Surprise Turning Point USA Event Appearance

Giving nothing but praise for President Trump, Nicki Minaj stated she has the “utmost respect” for the controversial world leader.

While appearing at Turning Point USA’s AmericaFest alongside Erika Kirk, the famed rapper claimed that Trump has helped many Americans.

“I have the utmost respect and admiration for our president,” she stated after being asked by Kirk about the “biggest surprise” she’s learned from the Trump administration. “I don’t know if he even knows this, but he’s given so many people hope.”

When asked by Kirk what made her want to speak out about politics, Minaj said, “I just got tired of being pushed around. I have something inside of me that’s stronger than what’s out there.”

She then noted, “So when you’ve had enough, you realize, wait a minute, why do I even care about these people and what they think? Who are they? They don’t even know who they are. So I’m not going to back down anymore. I’m not going to back down ever again.”

Nicki Minaj also slammed California Governor Gavin Newsom, who has continuously criticized President Trump since her started his second term, by re-reading some of the comments she’s made about him.

“It only gets worse from here for you, buddy,” she said about Newsom. “It’s the end of the road for you, my love. Get on the nearest jet ski and let that beautiful hair blow in the wind. It will make you happier than this race that you will not win. Enjoy life. Peace.”

Nicki Minaj Further Discussed Her Decision to Speak Up Against Alleged Christian Nigerian Persecution

Along with discussing her need to speak up on politics, Nicki Minaj also got candid about her decision to speak out about alleged Christian persecution in Nigeria.

The topic is what increased her support for President Trump, who has been championing an end to the supposed persecution in recent months.

“We won’t be silenced ever again; we will speak up for Christians wherever they are in this world,” she stated.

Regarding the backlash she has received for supporting President Trump, Nicki Minaj added, “I didn’t notice. We’re the cool kids. The other people, they’re the others that are still just disgruntled. They are angry with themselves. In a world that doesn’t want us to think, we will think.”