Nick Carter ‘Cherishing’ Family Time Following Sudden Death of Sister Bobbie Jean

Nick Carter is holding his children close as he mourns the sudden death of his sister, Bobbie Jean.

The 43-year-old singer has stayed relevantly quiet since Bobbie Jean’s passing. But his social media fans have noticed that he’s been highlighting family time since the news broke. Most recently, he showcased a day on the golf range with his son, Odin.

In a video, Nick highlights the seven-year-old’s swing. In the background, you can hear the proud father praising his work.

“Cherishing these moments,” he wrote on December 30. Nick Carter shares Odin, Saoirse, 4, and Pearl, 2, with his wife, Lauren Kitt.

The post came exactly one week after Bobbie Jean’s death (Dec. 23). She was 41. According to US Magazine, Nick Carter has been struggling with the loss of his sister. He has yet to publically address her death.

Nick Carter Has Lost Three of His Six Siblings

The Carters have mourned three siblings in the past 11 years and two in just over a year. In 2012, Nick lost his younger sister Leslie to a drug overdose. She was 25. In 2022, his brother Aaron drowned while under the influence of prescription and recreational drugs. Aaron was 34.

Bobbie Jean’s cause of death has yet to be released, but sources speculate that she suffered a cardiac arrest.

“I am in shock from learning of the sudden death of my daughter, Bobbie Jean. And I will need time to process the terrible reality of this happening for the third time,” her mother, June. told TMZ. “When I am able to think clearly, I’ll release a fuller statement. But until then I would request to be left to grieve in private.”

“[H]owever deeply a parent feels the loss of a child, the suffering of a young child at the loss of a parent must be much greater,” she added. “So, I would ask the sympathetic to say a prayer for my precious eight-year-old granddaughter Bella, who previously lost her father and is now also left without her mother.”