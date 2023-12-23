Bobbie Jean Carter, Sister of Nick and Aaron Carter, Dead at 41

Bobbie Jean Carter, sister of singers Nick and Aaron Carter, has passed away at the age of 41.

Bobbie’s mother, Jane Carter, confirmed the story with TMZ today (Dec. 23).

“I am in shock from learning of the sudden death of my daughter, Bobbie Jean; and I will need time to process the terrible reality of this happening for the third time,” she said. “When I am able to think clearly, I’ll release a fuller statement; but until then I would request to be left to grieve in private.”

“[H]owever deeply a parent feels the loss of a child, the suffering of a young child at the loss of a parent must be much greater,” she continued. “So, I would ask the sympathetic to say a prayer for my precious eight-year-old granddaughter Bella, who previously lost her father and is now also left without her mother.”

Bobbie Jean Carter is the Third Sibling to Pass in Just Over a Decade

Jane did not share the circumstances surrounding the death, but TMZ says Bobbie Jean Carter died in Florida this morning. She periodically struggled with addiction throughout her life.

According to PEOPLE, sources say Bobbie Jean died following a cardiac arrest.

As Jane wrote in her statement, she has lost three children in just over a decade. Her daughter Leslie died from an overdose on Jan. 31, 2012. She was 25. Jane lost her son Aaron Carter on Nov. 22, 2022. He died of an accidental drowning while intoxicated. Aaron was 34.

Bobbie Jean appeared in eight episodes of the House of Carters, which aired for one season in 2006. She also worked as a wardrobe stylist and makeup artist for Aaron’s early 2000s concert tours.

Following her brief bout of fame, Bobbie Jean opted for a private life as she raised her daughter.