Nick Carter Breaks Silence After Sister Bobbie Jean’s Tragic Death

Less than two weeks after Bobbie Jean Carter unexpectedly passed away at the age of 41, her brother and Backstreet Boys bandmate, Nick Carter, took to his social media accounts to pay tribute to her.

In the touching post, Nick shared a throwback snapshot of him and Bobbie Jean outside holding hands. “It may take a lifetime to fully process the loss my family has endured over the years,” he wrote in the caption. “Most recently, with the sudden passing of our sister Bobbie Jean.”

Nick Carter then thanked his followers for their love and kind words. “We are reminded again that life is precious, fleeting and to cherish the time we have with the ones we love. I know she is finally at peace with God. I love you BJ.”

Nick and Bobbie Jean’s mother, Jane, announced the sudden loss on Dec. 23. “I am in shock from learning of the sudden death of my daughter, Bobbie Jean; and I will need time to process the terrible reality of this happening for the third time,” she said in a statement to TMZ. “When I am able to think clearly, I’ll release a fuller statement; but until then I would request to be left to grieve in private.”

Jane Carter also pointed out that Bobbie Jean’s daughter has lost both parents. “[H]owever deeply a parent feels the loss of a child, the suffering of a young child at the loss of a parent must be much greater. So, I would ask the sympathetic to say a prayer for my precious eight-year-old granddaughter Bella, who previously lost her father and is now also left without her mother.”

The cause of Bobbie Jean’s death remains unknown. Her passing comes a little over a year after Aaron Carter shocking passed away.

Nick Carter’s Sister Bobbie Jean Was Discovered Unresponsive in Her Tampa, Florida Home

TMZ recently reported that Nick Carter’s sister Bobbie Jean was discovered unresponsible in her Tampa, Florida home. The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that first responders were dispatched to the home where they found Bobbie Jean. She was declared dead on the scene.

Authorities also revealed that Bobbie Jean was on probation for possession of cocaine at the time of her death. However, her roommates said Carter was not using any narcotics. She hadn’t done so since being released from prison months before.

The police on the scene also did not find any narcotics or drug paraphernalia at Bobbie Jean’s home. There were also no signs of foul play.

The death of Nick Carter’s sister remains under investigation. The cause of death is being determined by the county’s medical examiner’s office. It is currently pending toxicology results.