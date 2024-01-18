NFL Star Kyle Juszczyk Praises Wife Kristin for Creating Taylor Swift’s Viral Chiefs Gear

Kristin Juszczyk, the wife of San Francisco 49ers fullback, Kyle Juszczyk, went viral before the Kansas City Chiefs faced off against the Miami Dolphins.

This happened after it was revealed that she styled one of the most famous people in the world. Pop superstar Taylor Swift is dating Chiefs star tight end Travis Kelce. Swift supported her new man by sporting a custom varsity jacket with his name and number. Kristin designed the jacket.

After she gained some well-deserved notoriety last weekend, Juszcyk was asked about his wife’s viral moment. He couldn’t help but gush over his wife.

“She’s been grinding for years now and working so hard,” the 49ers fullback told reporters. “I’m so happy to see her get her stuff out there; everybody sees it and recognizes it was hers.”

Juszczyk Makes Strong Statement on His Wife

Swift is not only one of the biggest stars in the music industry. She is one of the most famous people in the world. So consequently, any story attached to Kristin will also be attached to Swift. But Kyle insists that Kristin deserves full credit for all the work she’s put in.

“I just wanted to make sure she got that credit,” he added. “At first, the announcers were like, ‘Taylor Swift can get Nike to do anything!’ And I was like, ‘Ahh, come on! We got to let people know this was all Kristin.’ I’m really happy to see her get that credit.”

Juszczyk Reveals Shocking Turnaround Time for Designs

Juszczyk has already put together quite a roster of clientele for her designs. Brittney Mahomes, wife of Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes and decorated Gymnast Simone Biles has also donned her Jackets.

The designs are very complex. They usually feature a patchwork of player’s names and numbers in various places on the jacket. The 49ers fullback says each jacket designed by Kristin sometimes takes ‘20 hours alone.’

“There are times I’m waking up at 3 or 4 in the morning and she’s not in bed, she’s downstairs working,” Kyle added.

“I’m so proud of her. I think she’s extremely talented, and the things she’s putting out there are one of a kind.”

We could see more of Kristin’s designs as the playoffs roll along.