NFL Ref’s Voice Cracking Goes Viral During Chiefs/Ravens Game

The Kansas City Chiefs and Baltimore Ravens faced off in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday, January 28. With a trip to the Super Bowl in Vegas next month on the line, all eyes were on the star-studded matchup.

But much of the conversation surrounding the title game had nothing to do with the action on the field. One NFL official’s voice kept noticeably cracking during the contest. Users on Twitter had a field day trolling him.

The ref works through a tough voice crack on a penalty call. pic.twitter.com/pxhfPmuq8X — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) January 28, 2024

“I know this ref is getting absolutely clowned in the referee group chat [right now]” one user said. “Get that ref some soup,” another user said.

“I’m sure the ref’s got a cold or something but your voice breaking while you announce taunting is a tough look,” ESPN analyst Mina Kimes tweeted. “This poor ref. His voice is gone gone,” another user said.

Tony Romo Gets Clowned During AFC Championship

Of course, with this being the AFC Championship Game, there were several viral moments during the contest. One of those moments came in the first half when the Chiefs forced Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson to turn it over. That prompted a peculiar response from former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo. Romo, who is now an NFL analyst on CBS noted the importance of protecting the ball.

“In games like this, the ball matters more than any game,” he said.

But the ball is just as important in any football game. Fan let Romo hear it after the call.

“It’s statements like this why watching the game on mute is the move when Romo is on the call of the game. I wonder when CBS will start regretting the 10-year deal they gave him,” one user tweeted.

“He just has nothing. Idk what CBS can do if that’s all he has to say,” another added.

“Christ Almighty, Romo,” another said.

Ravens Lineman Slammed With Hefty Fine

After Lamar Jackson scored a game-clinching touchdown last week, Ravens offensive lineman Morgan Moses celebrated in epic fashion.

The Ravens offensive lineman grabbed a camera from one of the NFL photographers during the touchdown celebration.

Unfortunately for Moses, it is against the NFL’s code of conduct to use props in any form. So the Ravens’ offensive lineman was fined $13,659 for unsportsmanlike conduct.