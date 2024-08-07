nfl-player-slams-simone-biles-for-bowing-to-gymnastic-gold-medal-winner-at-olympics

Simone Biles is continuing on a historic path at the 2024 Olympics. She has already won three gold medals at this year’s games. Biles’ current medal count is at 11, adding to her stake as the most decorated gymnast of all time.

Biles is a premier athlete who has proven to be a true winner. But she still has enough humility to pay homage to other athletes during their crowning moments.

During the 2024 Olympics, Biles and her United States gymnastics teammate Jordan Chiles bowed to Brazilian athlete Rebeca Andrade in a show of Olympic sportsmanship after she medaled.

However, not everyone was a fan. Baltimore Ravens star Marlon Humprey did not hesitate to show his disdain for the gesture.

NFL Player Slams Simone Biles’ Sportsmanship Gesture

“This is literally disgusting,” the NFL star tweeted on August 5.

But Humphrey appears to be in the minority who opposed Chiles and Biles’ gesture. The post of the photo currently has 177,000 likes on X.

