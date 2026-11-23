Tom Jackson, former Denver Broncos Line Backer and ESPN football analyst has died. He was 75.

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His family informed ESPN of his death, the network said in an announcement. He died on Nov. 20.

Despite his 14 seasons with the Broncos, many know Jackson for his nearly 30 year tenure on ESPN as a football analyst alongside Chris Berman.

“Broadcasting legend and former Broncos All-Pro LB Tom Jackson has died at the age of 75,” the network said on X. “Jackson was a part of our ESPN family for three decades and a Sunday fixture in American homes through NFL Countdown and NFL Primetime. We will miss you dearly, TJ. Thanks for everything ❤️”

“Tom was poignant. He was active. This is a shock,” his longtime co-host Berman said during ESPN’s Sunday NFL Countdown on Nov. 22.

“We’ve lost one of the best human beings to ever walk the planet.”



Chris Berman announces the death of his longtime broadcast partner and best friend, Tom Jackson.



What an iconic duo for all those years. Thank you, TJ ❤️ pic.twitter.com/0eogqMa73r — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) November 22, 2026

Reading from a statement, Berman said, “I’m stunned, we’re stunned and you’re stunned.”

“We’ve lost one of the best human beings ever to walk the planet, Tom Jackson. I was fortunate to work side by side with Tom for 30 years, primarily on NFL Primetime and Sunday NFL Countdown. It was a labor of love for our whole team, both in front of the camera and behind it. We always hoped our viewers enjoyed the shows as much as we did bringing it to them every week.”

ESPN chairman Jimmy Pitaro called Jackson “one of the most influential and beloved figures in ESPN’s history.”

Jackson retired from the network in 2016, before returning to a digital-only edition of NFL Primetime with Berman in 2019. He often said he was “blessed to work for two companies in my life: the Denver Broncos and ESPN.”

In 2015, Jackson received the Pete Rozelle Radio-Television Award by the Hall of Fame.

“Tom was my best friend professionally and personally. If you ever met him or just knew him from watching ESPN, he was your best friend too,” Berman said.

Jackson is leaves behind wife Jennifer and daughters Taylor and Morgan.