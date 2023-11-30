NFL Cameraman Shares How Tyreek Hill’s Touchdown Celebration May Have Cost Him His Job

Kevin Fitzgibbons, a cameraman for the NFL, faced severe repercussions after Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill used his camera during a celebratory moment in a recent game against the Panthers.

Fitzgibbons revealed on social media that the league suspended him for the remainder of the season and possibly indefinitely for allowing Hill to incorporate his camera into the celebration during the Dolphins’ Week 6 win over the Panthers. The celebration instantly gained traction across various platforms.

The 20-year-old cameraman expressed his disappointment in a heartfelt video, explaining that the NFL informed him of the suspension, citing a breach of conduct for being on the sidelines after the play, regardless of his prior knowledge of Hill’s intended celebration. Despite the penalty, Fitzgibbons expressed gratitude for the unforgettable memory Hill provided.

Acknowledging the NFL’s decision, Fitzgibbons thanked the league for the opportunity, hoping for another chance in his field, whether within the NFL or elsewhere.

Although many expected Hill to face a fine for the celebratory act, the NFL confirmed that no penalty was imposed on the player.

Responding to Fitzgibbons’ post, Hill refrained from commenting further, expressing concern about potential fines.

I would comment but I could get fined😵‍💫 https://t.co/R1bqFO2mrp — Ty Hill (@cheetah) November 29, 2023

Fitzgibbons, a University of Miami student, recounted how he and Hill became acquainted through social media and developed a close bond after Hill joined the Dolphins in the 2022 season. Fitzgibbons mentioned his work with other NFL stars like Saquon Barkley and Antonio Brown.

Detailing the incident, Fitzgibbons highlighted that Hill, while scoring a touchdown, surprised him by incorporating the cameraman’s phone into the celebration, a moment Fitzgibbons immediately sent to the NFL.

Hill later mentioned that Fitzgibbons, whom he referred to as “my boy, KFitz,” initially did not want him to use the camera during the celebration.