Kansas City Chief’s Fan’s Mom Comes To His Defense Over Gameday Costume

Holden Armenta, a young Kansas City Chiefs fan, became the center of attention during Sunday’s Chiefs vs. Raiders game in Las Vegas, as TV cameras captured him wearing a headdress and painted face, stirring controversy online.

The appearance sparked debates, with some on social media, including Deadspin, suggesting the boy was in blackface, leading to calls for the NFL to address the situation. They criticized the feathered headdress as inappropriate attire.

The NFL needs to speak out against the Kansas City Chiefs fan in Black face, Native headdress https://t.co/9eGBsA8nca — Deadspin (@Deadspin) November 27, 2023

Responding to the uproar, Holden’s mother, Shannon Armenta, took to her Facebook page, defending her son’s outfit. She clarified that the face paint comprised red and black colors, intending to align with the team’s colors, and emphasized that Holden, in fact, has Native American heritage.

In one of her posts, Shannon expressed her frustration, saying, “People are ridiculous.” She also shared additional photos of Holden from the game, mentioning that many fans had asked to take pictures with him and that the players themselves appreciated his attire.

The mother of the young Kansas City Chiefs fan who Deadpsin attempted to smear as a racist is actually Native American.



The mother of the boy spoke out on Facebook. New video shows the boy in his Chiefs costume, leading players in a Tomahawk chop. pic.twitter.com/o3dDQwUyx8 — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) November 29, 2023

Supporting his son’s fervent support for the Chiefs, Holden’s father posted on Facebook, describing the young fan as “The biggest Fan.”

Amid the ongoing debate, the NFL franchise from Kansas City has not issued any statement regarding the matter. However, tech mogul Elon Musk chimed in on the controversy on X, highlighting his platform’s community notes that exposed the initial backlash against the boy’s costume as “deception.”