The 7News team in Boston is growing by one! Morning anchor Juliana Mazza recently announced that she’s pregnant with her first child.

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To announce the good news to their viewers, Mazza did an in-studio photo shoot.

In the pictures, shared on Instagram, Mazza sat at the anchor desk reading The Baby Times, a fake newspaper featuring her sonogram picture.

“The 7News family is growing! @julianamazzatv and her husband Mike are so happy to share they’re expecting! Baby girl is due March 2027 🎀👶🏻💕,” the post’s caption reads.

Fellow 7News anchor Laura Caso wrote “This is beyond! What a lucky little one ❤️”

“Yayayayay!!!! 🩷🧸🍼” anchor Hannah Cotter added.

Mazza announced her pregnancy on her own Instagram a few weeks before, alongside her husband.

In the pictures, the couple poses with a strip of sonogram pictures. They also pose with their dog, who is wearing a “big sister” bandana.

“So excited to share the best news! We’re getting ready to welcome our first baby, due March 2027! We can’t wait to meet our new little love 👶🏻💕 Though it looks like our furbaby Elle is in no rush!” Mazza wrote.

“This is perfection!! Could not be more excited for you❤️. This sweet baby is already so loved!!” 7News anchor Olivia Michael commented.

Fellow morning anchor Amaka Ubaka also commented, adding “Congratulations!! So sweet! These pictures are so beautiful Juliana! 💕✨”

“You have cared for and supported every colleague at 7 (as the best union steward ever!). There’s no doubt in my mind that you will be an OUTSTANDING mom. That’s one lucky kid ❤️” NBC Boston anchor Kimberly Bookman commented.