New York Man Allegedly ‘Felt Bad’ About Killing Wife, Then Fatally Stabbed Ex-Wife 22 Times

A 38-year-old New York man, Timothy Taylor, allegedly killed his current wife and “felt bad” about it. He then proceeded to stab his ex-wife, Tishawn Folkes-Taylor, a staggering 22 times, killing her as a result.

According to a release issued by the Schenectady County District Attorney’s Office, Taylor pleaded guilty to second-degree murder on July 1, 2025, in connection with the killing of Folkes-Taylor. He agreed to receive a 22-year-to-life sentence as part of the plea deal.

The DA’s office detailed how Taylor had been married to Folkes-Taylor for more than 10 years. During that time, as per the release, there were multiple instances of domestic violence. Furthermore, at the time of the murder, Taylor faced charges involving Folkes-Taylor. These included criminal obstruction of breathing, criminal contempt, and harassment.

Back on May 28, 2023, after traveling from North Carolina to Schenectady, New York, Taylor entered a Pleasant Street residence and stabbed Folkes-Taylor, his ex-wife, to death. At the time of her death, three children were present in the house, with Taylor being the father of the two youngest ones.

However, 15 days before killing Folkes-Taylor, Taylor allegedly stabbed his current wife to death. At the time of Folkes-Taylor’s death, police were searching for him in connection with his current wife’s death.

Eventually, authorities located Timothy Taylor in Philadelphia and arrested him for both murders.

During an interview with detectives, Taylor allegedly said that after killing his current wife, he “felt bad.” Therefore, he “knew” he had to visit Schenectady to kill his ex-wife. He claimed that, unlike his alleged first victim, Folkes-Taylor actually deserved it.

District Attorney Robert M. Carney revealed that, while being stabbed to death, Tishawn Folkes-Taylor heroically protected her children. This proved to be vital to the case, as the children, especially the oldest one, a high school student at the time, were “instrumental” to the case.

Timothy Taylor will be sentenced on September 16. He currently faces a murder charge in connection with the stabbing death of his current wife at the time of both incidents.

“It is my hope that Mr. Taylor, after also facing the charges brought by our colleagues in Kings County, never lives in the world again as a free man,” Carney said.

If you or someone you know is a victim of domestic violence, you can reach the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233. You can also chat with a representative at thehotline.org​ or by texting “START” to 88788.