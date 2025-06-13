Former Football Star Antonio Brown Facing Attempted Murder Charge

A warrant has reportedly been issued for former NFL player Antonio Brown’s arrest after an incident at a boxing event in Miami last month.

An arrest warrant in Miami-Dade County charges Brown with attempted murder involving a gun. It requires him to post a $10,000 bond and remain under house arrest until his trial, according to a report from The Washington Post on Thursday.

The incident allegedly took place outside a boxing event in Miami’s Little Haiti neighborhood on May 16, according to the warrant. Brown was reportedly seen in several social media videos involved in an altercation at the event that evening.

A video showed Brown seemingly involved in a fight in a parking lot as a crowd moved toward an alley. Suddenly, a gunshot rang out, causing people to run in the opposite direction.

Brown was reportedly seen in handcuffs being escorted to a police car.

Popular streamer Adin Ross hosted the event, which featured a 10-match card sponsored by Stake, Kick, and Brand Risk Promotions.

Antonio Brown Explained His Side of the Incident on Social Media

Brown was released by police after a few hours and explained the situation on social media the next day.

“I was jumped by multiple individuals who tried to steal my jewelry and cause physical harm to me,” he wrote on X per ESPN. “Contrary to some video circulating, Police temporarily detained me until they received my side of the story and then released me. I WENT HOME THAT NIGHT AND WAS NOT ARRESTED. I will be talking to my legal council and attorneys on pressing charges on the individuals that jumped me.”

The warrant states that witnesses identified Brown as the shooter, and two shell casings were found at the scene. Although Brown was unarmed when detained, the man he allegedly punched during the altercation told police that Brown ran toward him with a firearm after the fight had ended and fired two shots at him.

The man recognized Brown in the surveillance footage and mentioned that he had known him since 2022.

Meanwhile, this isn’t Brown’s first encounter with the law. In June 2020, he pleaded no contest to felony burglary and battery charges, along with two misdemeanors, after an incident with a moving truck company. He avoided jail but received two years of probation and 100 hours of community service.