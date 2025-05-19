New York Man Accused Of Threatening A Group Of 5-Year-Old Students

A man from New York is in hot water with authorities after he reportedly threatened and swore at a group of young children. They were attending a sports event near his property at the time.

Videos by Suggest

According to a report by News 12 Long Island, the incident occurred on Thursday, May 15. Authorities accuse Michael Marron, 66, of Long Island, of “yelling terroristic threats” at youngsters playing lacrosse at the Seaford Harbor Elementary School. Per the New York Post, the children are between five and six years old.

The establishment reportedly backs onto Marron’s house, with a fence between the properties. Officials accuse the man of shouting, “I will kill everyone,” from his balcony. He allegedly shouted several other obscenities at the students. Police responded to the incident by increasing their presence near the school during dismissal.

The incident has angered locals, with Dean Giamundo, a neighbor, saying, “He needs to be away, and away from the school for sure. I don’t understand why he’s being let out again. It’s just, it’s crazy, he’s been terrorizing this neighborhood for quite some time.” Another person said, “He needs the help that he needs. But in the meantime, we’ve got to do what we’ve got to do to protect the kids.”

In an interview, Marron told News 12 that the accusations were “totally fabricated. He said, “I would never do that, call anyone sexually, or anything to that.”

The New York Man Faces Multiple Charges

News 12 Long Island also explains that Marron stood before a judge on May 17. He faces charges of endangering the welfare of a child and making terroristic threats. Authorities reportedly released Marron, but he must wear an ankle monitor.

This is not the first time Marron has had a run-in with the law. The outlet explains that police arrested him in 2014 for shooting a BB gun near the same school. When pressed about the incident during an interview, Marron said, “That was 2013, that was all taken care of, I did time for that.”

Authorities have reportedly arrested Marron 14 times, with three of those linked to violent crimes. He is due back in court on June 3.