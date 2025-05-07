Road Rage Driver Threatens To Skin Someone While Wielding Machete

Tempers reached breaking point during a road rage incident in Los Angeles, prompting one driver to escalate the situation and pull out a machete.

According to ABC7, the bizarre incident occurred on Saturday, May 3, in Slymer. There was an argument between a male and female driver, and the former caught the exchange on camera.

The woman pulls up next to the male driver and casually holds a machete out the window. She tells the person filming, “I don’t give a ****, I’ll bring out a ****ing knife and I’ll skin you.” The man laughs at her and asks, “You’ll skin me?” before the woman drives away. ABC7 interviewed the man in the video, who said, “I don’t feel safe driving around here. For her saying she’ll skin me, that’s when it turned into something where I was like, this isn’t just road rage at this point. It’s a direct threat.”

The outlet also managed to interview the woman in the video, whom they call Andrea. She reportedly said, “There is no good from my actions. I take accountability for the fact that I let emotions get the better of me in both incidents.” Andrea also asked that viewers not make quick judgments based on a few seconds of footage that lack context. “It’s also frustrating that so much focus has been placed on the fact that I had a weapon with me. Yes, I did. And yes, I showed it. But only because I felt genuinely threatened.”

The Driver May Have Done Something Similar In The Past

Many would be alarmed to see a driver brandishing a machete, but some locals don’t seem surprised. One Slymar resident, Tammy Phillip, told KTLA 5, “It doesn’t surprise me at all in this neighborhood. There’s a lot of drug action going on.”

The outlet also shares a video another driver took in a separate altercation earlier this year. The footage appears to show the same woman who, once again, reaches for the machete. However, this time, she seems to just wave the sheath.

In an interview with ABC7, Law Enforcement Expert Bruce Thomas blasted the altercation, saying, “Get out of the problem. Don’t become part of the problem.” He also pointed out, “If she holds a machete, what if this guy had a gun?” Thomas stresses that in situations like this, it’s best to dial 911.