New York Couple Has Baby On Side Of The Road During The Middle Of Rush Hour Traffic

A New York woman managed to deliver her baby on the side of the road safely. According to PEOPLE, the Metropolitan Transportation Authority Police Department is to thank for the successful delivery.

Couple Delivers Baby On Side Of The Road With The Help Of 2 Officers

It all went down on Monday, September 22, when a driver waved down MTAPD Highway Patrol Sergeant Joseph Casale and his partner, Officer Eric Li. The two officers were traveling southbound on I-678, and upon passing Exit 18, they saw the husband of the woman in labor flag them for help.

They had already pulled over to the right shoulder, all while in rush hour. Due to the U.N. General Assembly, there was also an extreme gridlock on the Bronx Whitestone Bridge. A disabled tractor-trailer was blocking two lanes, making it difficult for someone like the couple to get to a hospital quickly.

Casale and Li immediately stopped to help the couple. They were able to use medical supplies from their vehicle to help make the delivery proceed safely.

Although the duo called for backup, it was only moments later when the mother gave birth to a healthy baby girl. EMS arrived to transport the couple and their newborn to New York Presbyterian in Queens.

According to the MTAPD, the “mother and baby girl are recovering from their exciting ordeal.” The New York Post also reported that the officers were thankful that they were there in time.

“There was a lot going on, a lot of traffic, and then, obviously, the mother delivering the baby,” said Li. He then described seeing the onslaught of cars driving by as “frightening.”

Officers Were More Than Prepared To Help

Li was especially helpful during the delivery, as he is a father. He and his wife are expecting their second child in October.

“As a father, I knew that every time their wives go into labor and all that stuff, we usually bring supplies in the car,” Li said. “So, that’s what I did, opened up the suitcase, found a fresh towel to provide to the baby and to make sure of the safety and the well being of the baby and the mother.”

On the other hand, Casale was happy to know the family was safe and healthy. “It was an amazing feeling to see the parents and baby doing well,” Casale said.

The outlet mentioned that the couple named their girl Natalie. After the wild ordeal, the MTAPD shared photos online of the family in the hospital. They also shared a photo of Casale and Li visiting the family, carrying a gift with a balloon.

“Around 4 p.m. on Monday, members of the MTAPD Highway Unit, Sgt. Joseph Casale and Officer Eric Li, were flagged down by a motorist whose wife was in labor on the side of the bridge roadway,” said the caption. “They helped deliver a baby girl!”