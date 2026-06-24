UFC Fighter Says He Was Complimenting Michelle Obama By Calling Her a Man

A little more than a week after he called Michelle Obama a “man” during the UFC Freedom 250 event at the White House, Josh Hokit justifies his remark by claiming he was complimenting the former First Lady.

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While appearing on The Ariel Helwani Show this week, Hokit doubled down on his statement.

“I thought I was giving her a compliment,” he said.

When the show’s host pointed out that no one seemed to believe it was a compliment, Hokit replied, “Michelle Obama being a man. It’s like, she knows how to deal with adversity. She knows how to work hard like a man when the times get tough.”

After being asked why Obama came to mind, Hokit said, “I thought it was a perfect opportunity to show the world how great this country is with freedom of speech.”

“You go somewhere [else in the world], and you say something like that, and you die. And I’m not suicidal, by the way. I’m in good spirits. I’m a little under the weather right now, but other than that, I’m good,” he continued. “And so in other parts of the world, you say something like that, and you’re not here to speak to Ariel Helwani, you know. So yeah, I don’t know there’s a ways — there’s a few answers to that.”

The UFC fighter then went from calling it a “compliment” to a “jab.”

“There’s a certain side that pokes at another side, and there’s no outrage there,” he noted. “And so I thought it was a perfect time to take a jab.”

He then added that he will never apologize for his comment.

Hokit previously made the claim about Obama following a fight in 2025.

The UFC Fighter Called Obama a Man After Winning a Freedom 250 Match

Hokit misgendered Obama during his post-Freedom 250 fight interview with Joe Rogan.

“Michelle Obama is a man,” he declared to the crowd at the White House sporting event. “Am I right, America?”

The remark was met with some laughter and booing from the crowd at the event. Hokit then approached President Trump, who was sitting ringside.

Instead of correcting Hokit, Rogan ended the interview by stating, “Ladies and Gentlemen, Josh Hokit.”

Among those who condemned the comment was UFC President and CEO Dana White.

“I understand that the Obamas are public figures, but I’m completely against saying nasty and false things about people’s families,” he told TIME magazine’s Sean Gregory. “Everyone knows my position on free speech, but I hate that kind of nonsense.”