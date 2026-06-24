Real-Life ‘When Calls the Heart’ Couple Welcomes Baby

After a pregnancy announcement and a trip down the aisle, it’s finally happened: two ‘When Calls the Heart’ stars just welcomed a baby…

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Is your heart calling for even just a glimpse at the new little? Look no further…

Erin Krakow and Ben Rosenbaum, who play Elizabeth Thornton and Michael “Mike” Hickam on the beloved Hallmark series, just announced their new addition arrived back in April.

“Our precious new family member entered the world in early April,” the couple told PEOPLE on June 23. “Our daughter has been the greatest gift, and we are loving getting to know her better with each passing day.”

The couple also shared a few adorable shots with the outlet, including one of them holding their baby girl while proud pup Willoughby supervises.

“It’s already hard to remember life before she arrived,” the couple added. “We are loving our roles as parents, and it feels like being parents together has only deepened our partnership. We are, however, a bit more tired, and Erin — who was a non-coffee drinker previously — has had a change of heart on the matter.”

Krakow, 41, and Rosenbaum, 39, also noted how “immediately and naturally” their identities and priorities shifted after their daughter’s arrival.

“First and foremost, now we are parents and the needs of our child are always top of mind,” the couple explained. “That happened instantaneously in a way no other life experience has affected us before.”

‘When Calls the Heart’ Experiencing Something of a Baby Boom…

That said, what’s in the water in Hope Valley? The pair is thrilled to be surrounded by costars who are in a similar situation. After all, When Calls the Heart stars Kevin McGarry and Kayla Wallace welcomed a baby earlier this year, while castmate Chris McNally and his wife Julie Gonzalo are expecting their second child together.

‘When Calls the Heart’ stars Ben Rosenbaum and Erin Krakow back in March. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images for Hallmark)

“Getting to surprise each other with the pregnancy news was a peak fun life experience,” Krakow and Rosenbaum gushed. “There were shrieks of excitement that only grew with each announcement. We’ll never forget their shocked faces when we shared that we were also expecting.”

“We can’t wait for the babies to hang together on set this year!”