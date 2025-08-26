Pregnant Ohio Woman Allegedly Killed By Unborn Baby’s Father Hours Before Scheduled Delivery

A 30-year-old Ohio man, Kayvon Warren, is accused of enlisting two other men to kill his pregnant girlfriend, India Kinamore, 26. Allegedly, Warren killed Kinamore just hours before she was scheduled to go into induced labor.

According to a release issued by the Colerain Police Department (CPD), the incident occurred back on March 4, 2023. At around 4:39 a.m., CPD officers responded to Hiddenmeadows Drive after receiving a shooting report.

Upon arrival, responding officers found Kinamore having suffered from a gunshot wound. She was pronounced dead, and it was discovered that she was in the “late stages” of her pregnancy, resulting in the death of her unborn child as well.

More than two years after Kinamore’s and her unborn child’s death, Kayvon Warren, 30, Rober Ervin, 20, and Lamar Morris Suggs, 22, were arrested. They have been charged each with two counts of murder. Warren and Ervin were taken into custody, while Suggs was incarcerated at the time of the arrests on unrelated charges.

Ervin and Warren had their bonds set at $600,000.

Scheduled Delivery

The Cincinnati Enquirer reported, citing the prosecution during the accused’s arraignment, that Warren was in a relationship with Kinamore at the time of her death. Assistant Prosecutor David Hickenlooper alleged in court that Warren wanted Kinamore to terminate her pregnancy.

Tragically, Kinamore was scheduled to give birth the day she died.

Electronic communication cited by Hickenlooper shows that Warren allegedly contacted Ervin and Suggs to kill Kinamore and her unborn child.

Ervin’s defense attorney reportedly said his client “had no ties to this case,” other than sharing a group chat with the other defendants. However, Hickenlooper alleged that Ervin’s cellphone location and texts between him and Warren provided valuable evidence for the case.

Terri Kinamore, India’s mother, was present during the arraignment. She revealed that it was India’s then-6-year-old son who discovered that India had been shot. Heartbreakingly, according to Terri, the boy called her and said, “My mommy has been shot.”

“My daughter can’t come back,” Terri said. “I just don’t think it’s fair, at all.”

Should the men post bond, they will be required to wear ankle monitors.