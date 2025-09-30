Fox News’ Jesse Watters Privately Apologizes About His Bombing U.N. Headquarters Remark

Days after Jesse Watters called for the U.N. headquarters to be “bombed” or gassed” over President Trump’s escalator incident, Fox News host reportedly apologized for the remark.

Reuters reports that U.N. spokesperson Stephane Dujarric confirmed that Watters made the apology to U.N. global communications chief Melissa Fleming after the U.N. contacted Fox News about the remarks.

“There is nothing funny or ironic in calling for the bombing, the gassing, the destruction of this building,” Dujarric said on Friday. “This kind of language is unacceptable.”

Dujarric further shared, “We know painfully the reality of what happens when threats are made against the U.N. We lost friends in Baghdad. I personally walked through the rubble of the building in Algiers where the U.N. was bombed, our colleagues in Abuja were also bombed.”

Jesse Watters Made the U.N. Headquarters Remarks While Going Off About President Trump’s Escalator and Teleprompter Mishaps

Jesse Watters went off about the U.N. headquarters while discussing President Trump’s mishaps inside the building.

While he and First Lady Melania Trump were making their way through the building, an escalator stopped when they stepped onto it. A teleprompter also stopped working when Trump started speaking to the assembly.

“What we need to do is either leave the U.N. or we need to bomb it,” Watters stated on Sept. 23 during The Five. “Maybe gas it… We need to destroy it.”

In between laughter, co-host Dana Perino responded, “Let’s not do that.”

Watters then quickly said, “Don’t gas it. Okay, but we need to destroy it. Maybe we can demolish the building? Have everybody leave, and then we’ll demolish the building.”

He also said it was “absolutely unacceptable” how President Trump was treated. “I hope they get to the bottom of it,” the Fox News host said. “And I hope they really injure, emotionally, the people that did it.”

The U.N. previously stated that the escalator suddenly stopped after a White House videographer accidentally triggered a safety mechanism. Regarding the teleprompter issues, U.N. officials said the White House was operating it.