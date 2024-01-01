New Year’s Rockin Eve: Here’s the Massive Amount Ryan Seacrest is Making Tonight

As Ryan Seacrest begins hosting his 19th New Year’s Rockin’ Eve, many viewers are wondering how much the long-time host makes during the iconic event.

According to Forbes, Seacrest will be making $1 million for hosting the long-running TV special, which was originally hosted by the late Dick Clark. This adds to his $75 million annual salary.

Co-hosting alongside Ryan Seacrest this year is Rita Ora. She spoke to ABC7 Chicago about being selected for the role. “I was overseas, and this was always such like a million miles away,” she explained. “That wasn’t real and then when you kind of get here, you’re thinking, ‘Wow! Everything goes into this show.”

Seacrest also spoke about Dick Clark and how much the special meant to the late host. “He was someone who I admired and looked up to as a child,” Seacrest said about Clark. “And someone I wanted to be. I wanted to be him when I grew up so to have worked next to him during some challenging years for him and to take over for him has a special place in my heart.”

Ryan Seacrest Says New Year’s Rockin’ Eve is a ’Special Opportunity’ to Count Down America Into the New Year

Meanwhile, Ryan Seacrest spoke to Parade about hosting Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve for the 19th year.

“As I head into my 19th year hosting Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest, [I] can’t think of a more special opportunity than getting to count down America into the new year live from Times Square,” he explained.

Seacrest then said that each year he has hosted the big event has been special. “I have so many memories from different weather challenges to all of the stars who have joined the party,” he continued. “As I reflect on some moments over these past 18 years, I can’t wait to see what’s in store for New Year’s Rockin’ Eve 2024.”

Along with hosting the long-running event, Ryan Seacrest took to Instagram on Sunday, Dec. 31, to reflect on 2023 and all the events that occurred during the year. “Thank you to everyone who made 2023 so great. Can’t wait to ring in the new year with you all TONIGHT,” he declared in the caption.

Many of his followers shared his excitement for the new year. “I hope you enjoy your jobs as much as it seems like you do,” one follower stated. “You work so hard, and provide so much happiness to the rest of us through your work, you deserve everything good.”

Another fan added, “Wow what a year you fulfilled!! Cant wait to see your show tonight!! It’s been our family tradition watching this show. Soo happy that you kept the tradition going!!”