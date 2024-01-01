New Year’s Eve Powerball Millionaire Revealed, Falls to the Floor and Smothers Ryan Seacrest

Pamela Bradshaw emerged as the first Powerball Millionaire of 2024, with the announcement taking place on New Year’s Rockin’ Eve. She is from Clinton, North Carolina.

She had an absolutely hysterical reaction to the news, as seen in the video below, and it quickly went viral.

Ryan Seacrest earned his damn money tonight hahahaha pic.twitter.com/Qp52I6C8Ep — Nash (@NashTalksTexas) January 1, 2024

Her reaction to the news sent Twitter into a frenzy. “DID THAT WOMAN FORCIBLY KISS RYAN SEACREST??” wrote one user. “This will be the last time Ryan Seacrest does a Powerball promo on New Year’s Eve,” joked another.

It’s safe to say Pamela was quite excited to hear the news…

First Powerball Winner of 2024 Revealed

The annual First Powerball Millionaire of the Year is a unique competition. It concludes with the announcement of a fortunate winner who will walk away with a grand prize of $1 million shortly after the stroke of midnight on New Year’s Day.

Having debuted in the early moments of 2020, the promotion has become a highly anticipated tradition. In its inaugural year, a resident from Maine clinched the life-altering million-dollar reward. It adds an extra layer of excitement to the New Year festivities.

To determine the national finalists, 23 lotteries across the country will organize local competitions during the summer and fall of 2023. This led to the selection of semi-finalists. From this pool of state-level winners, five individuals will emerge as national finalists.

Among them, one lucky person will seize the title of Powerball’s first millionaire of the New Year.