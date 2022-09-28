A New Poll Is Ranking The Royal Family Members’ Popularity, Find Out Who’s The Most Admired

Everyone seems to have a personal favorite member of the royal family. However, after Queen Elizabeth’s passing, there’s no doubt that the family’s public images have undergone a major shake-up. Here’s what the latest popularity polls are saying about the most famous family in the UK.

Gen Z Favors The Sussexes

A new poll from The Sun takes the public’s temperature towards the royal family now that their beloved matriarch has passed on. The UK has weighed in, and, as expected, everyone seems to have an opinion on Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle.

RELATED: Gayle King And Billy Bush Share Two Hilarious Stories About Queen Elizabeth

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been a the forefront of royal gossip since their wedding in 2018. Their exit from royal duties in 2020 incited a firestorm of controversy, although they have consistently won the sympathy of young adults.

As this new poll reveals, little has changed. For survey takers aged 18 to 24, Harry and Markle sit comfortably at the top of the popularity scale. However, the contrast is stark when looking at other age groups.

While Harry seems to have maintained the respect of the British public despite abandoning his royal duties, more mature generations haven’t spared any affection for his American wife. For survey-takers over the age of 65, Markle ranks even lower than the disgraced Prince Andrew.

The Public’s Favorite Royal Family Member Is Clear

While the Sussexes remain a divisive couple, there’s no misconstruing the public’s favorite royal. Coming in at the top of the polls are the new Prince and Princess of Wales: Prince William ranked first in almost every age group, and his wife followed closely behind.

It’s no secret that the British public has fawned over the new heir apparent for years. William and Kate have expertly navigated the royal sphere over the last decade, leading many to even speculate that William would somehow skip his father in the line of succession. Of course, such talk is simply gossip. There is not any real chance for William to rule while his father is still alive. However, it only goes to show just how much the public adores the prince.

RELATED: Could King Charles Pick The Same Day As His Mother’s Coronation For His Own?

Even now, there’s talk of King Charles abdicating and passing the thrown down to his eldest son. According to this same Sun poll, 50 percent of survey-takers say a monarch should abdicate in old age. Still, it remains extremely unlikely that Charles will ever do so. The monarch sits comfortably in third place in the polls, proving that, while he raised an extremely popular son, he still commands a similar degree of respect from the British public.

More From Suggest