New ‘Miami Vice’ Movie Adds ‘Star Wars’ and ‘Oppenheimer’ Actor to Cast

The upcoming Miami Vice ’85 movie just scored a new cast member who faced off against the Galactic Empire, atomic bombs, and a cocaine bear.

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Indeed, Alden Ehrenreich is bringing his Han Solo swagger to the drug-riddled neon streets of 1980’s Miami, according to Deadline. The Solo: A Star Wars Story actor, who also appeared in the 2023 hits Cocaine Bear and Oppenheimer, is set to join Miami Vice ’85 stars Michael B. Jordan and Austin Butler in the project.

Ehrenreich’s role hasn’t been revealed yet. However, with Jordan and Butler in the roles of the titular Miami Vice cops, it seems only natural that Ehrenreich might be playing the heavy. Just last year, Ehrenreich portrayed a troubled police officer in the breakout horror film Weapons, so this isn’t entirely unexplored territory for the 36-year-old actor.

Alden Ehrenreich in July 2025. (Photo by Savion Washington/FilmMagic)

Top Gun: Maverick director Joseph Kosinski is set to helm the film. The upcoming movie is reportedly based on the pilot episode of the groundbreaking 1980s series.

Miami Vice ’85 Cast Has Massive Shoes to Fill…

IMDb lists Jordan as playing Detective Ricardo Tubbs, with Butler taking on the mantle of his partner, Detective James ‘Sonny’ Crockett. Of course, Philip Michael Thomas and Don Johnson made the parts absolutely iconic back in the day.

The young guns have some serious shoes to fill.

Austin Butler and Michael B. Jordan are set to star in the upcoming ‘Miami Vice’ movie. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for TIME)

On that note, Jamie Foxx and Colin Farrell played the parts in the nearly forgotten 2006 remake…

Ehrenreich would certainly make a good villain for the project. However, here’s hoping Kosinski might reteam with Top Gun legend Tom Cruise (who also worked with the director on 2013’s Oblivion) to play the boss-level baddie.

Meanwhile, Deadline adds that Ehrenreich, fresh off a Tony win, had eight other offers he passed on to be part of the project.

That said, the Ironheart actor has two high-profile projects set to drop in the near future. He’s starring in the thriller A Talent for Murder later this year alongside Helen Mirren. After that, Ehrenreich appears in The Last Resort opposite fellow Star Wars alum Daisy Ridley. The film, which will also serve as one of the late Sam Neill’s final performances, is due in 2027.

Miami Vice ’85 drops into theaters May 19, 2028.