a-list-country-star-reveals-12-city-stadium-tour

Country star Luke Combs, beloved for his cover of Tracy Chapman’s “Fast Car,” just revealed he’s set for a 12-city stadium tour next year.

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The 36-year-old “Be By You” singer took to Instagram to announce his “2027 My Kinda Saturday Night Tour.”

“1 continent. 2 countries. 12 concerts,” the country star wrote in part alongside the post.

The country star’s 12-city stadium tour will be backed by Odessa, Texas, southern rock outfit Treaty Oak Revival, Flagstaff, Arizona singer Avery Anna, and Muscle Shoals, Alabama’s legendary Shenandoah.

“Let’s go!!!” Shenandoah exclaimed in the comments.

The tour will see stops in Arington, Minneapolis, Detroit, Kansas City, Pittsburgh, Philadelphia, Boise, Denver, San Diego, and Foxborough (a wildcard in Massachusetts).

Country star Luke Combs performs at the Johan Cruijff Arena in Amsterdam on July 11, 2026, as part of his world tour, My Kinda Saturday Night. (Photo by Dingena Mol / ANP / AFP via Getty Images) / Netherlands OUT

Meanwhile, the “two countries” boast of the tour applies to stops in Canada’s Edmonton and Vancouver.

Of course, a 12-city tour is going to leave out a lot of country fans. They were quick to jump into the country star’s comment section to sound off about him skipping their fair cities.

“Definitely need a Houston date,” one fan insisted. “Please come back to Toronto,’ another fan pleaded. “I need a date in Florida, please and thank you,” yet another fan politely asked.

However, fans in the chosen cities were nothing but gracious.

“Definitely got to go to the show in Texas!😮‍💨🥰,” one celebratory comment read. “See you in PHILLY 👀,” another lucky fan wrote. “VANCOUVER!!! I’m so excited. I can’t wait ❤️,” a Canadian country fan gushed, no doubt wearing denim head to toe.

Tickets to the upcoming tour go on sale Aug. 21.