‘Jurassic Park’ Icon Sam Neill Dead at 78, Family Calls It ‘Sudden and Unexpected’

Sir Sam Neill, the acclaimed New Zealand actor whose portrayal of Dr. Alan Grant in Jurassic Park made him one of cinema’s most recognizable stars, has died at the age of 78.

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His family announced his death on Monday, describing it as “sudden and unexpected” in a public statement. News organizations, including the BBC and Sky News, confirmed the announcement after the family released its statement.

“It is with immense sadness that the whānau of Sam Neill share the news of his passing,” the family said. They added that Neill died in Sydney surrounded by loved ones. They also said he “remained cancer free [sic]” and thanked the staff at St Vincent’s Private Hospital for their care. The family requested privacy as they mourned their loss.

Sam Neill Has Been Fighting Cancer Since 2023

Neill revealed in 2023 that he had undergone treatment for angioimmunoblastic T-cell lymphoma, a rare form of blood cancer. He later said his disease had gone into remission, and his family’s statement emphasized that cancer did not return before his death.

Born in Omagh, Northern Ireland, in 1947, Neill moved to New Zealand as a child and built a career that spanned more than five decades.

He earned international acclaim through a wide range of film and television roles before reaching global superstardom as paleontologist Dr. Alan Grant in Steven Spielberg’s 1993 blockbuster Jurassic Park. He reprised the role in Jurassic Park III and Jurassic World Dominion, introducing the character to new generations of moviegoers.

Beyond the dinosaur franchise, Neill received praise for performances in My Brilliant Career, The Piano, Dead Calm, The Hunt for Red October, Event Horizon, and numerous television productions, including Peaky Blinders and The Tudors.

Tributes poured in from across the entertainment industry and beyond following news of his death, with admirers remembering his enduring body of work and his lasting influence on film. Neill leaves behind a legacy defined by memorable performances, international acclaim, and a career that inspired audiences around the world. His family survives him.