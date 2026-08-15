A ‘Vampire Diaries’ Star Just Went Blonde

A famously brunette Vampire Diaries star has gone full-blown blonde… and she’s clearly sucking up the “have more fun” vibes.

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Nina Dobrev, who played Elena Gilbert and Katherine Pierce on The Vampire Diaries, is currently filming the film adaptation of the beloved 2021 romantic comedy novel It Happened One Summer.

In the film, the 37-year-old plays the lead character, Piper Bellinger, who is very blonde. Dobrev took to Instagram on Aug. 11 to show off her blonde locks with a major behind-the-scenes photo dump.

She kicked it all off with a selfie, apparently in her makeup chair before shooting. In the shot, she’s clearly pleased with her flowing blond locks, shooting the lens a pouty grin and a peace sign with her free hand.

Other snaps included glimpses of her co-stars, including Tyler Hoechlin and Gavin Leatherwood. There was also yet another selfie showing off the blonde look, this time complete with a blue bandana. Of course, no photo dump is complete without a mirror selfie showing off your abs, which Dobrev was happy to oblige (see slide nine).

Happy to confirm the old saying, the actress captioned the post “Meet Piper 💁🏼‍♀️ Turns out blondes do have more fun…”

Fans React to Vampire Diaries Star Nina Dobrev Sporting Blonde Hair

It’s tough to say whether or not the historically raven-haired actress was sporting a wig or actually went full tilt with the look.

Regardless, her comments section was filled with comments from fans over the blonde photo spread.

“Wow!!!! This blew my mind, I never imagined you ever blond, looks sooo good!” one top comment read.

The famously brunette ‘Vampire Diaries’ star Nina Dobrev (pictured here in April) just went blonde. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

“Wait I loveeeeee,” another fan wrote. “TVD book fans losing their 💩 right now,” another onlooker joked.

Indeed, you can’t please everyone.

“I like the brunette better on you,” one thief of joy wrote.

It Happened One Summer is currently filming in New York. If the film ends up being a hit, the Vampire Diaries alum may have to sport her blonde hairdo a few more times… The second book in author Tessa Bailey’s series, Hook, Line, and Sinker, dropped anchor in 2022. A third book in the franchise is expected to drop sometime next year…