Lindsey Vonn Proves She’s Now Fit as Ever Months After Devastating Olympics Injury

Lindsey Vonn recently shared some serious summer vibes, proving she’s fit as an Olympian again after famously injuring herself at the 2026 Winter Olympics.

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The 41-year-old recently took to Instagram, showing the progress her body has made since wiping out while skiing with a torn ACL at this past Winter Olympics in Italy. Vonn broke her leg in the incident and was airlifted out of the competition.

A rescue helicopter aids Lindsey Vonn after a crash during the Women’s Downhill at the 2026 Winter Olympics in Cortina d’Ampezzo, Italy. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

The devastating injury required surgery to correct.

However, Vonn seems to be fully healed and recently took to Instagram to show off her fit summer body.

She kicked off the series of shots with herself sitting poolside wearing a black bikini. Her blonde locks draped down her sculpted back as she looked off to the horizon. The series of shots also showcased the Olympian’s summer adventures, including travel and swanky meals with friends.

The post also included footage (slide three) of Vonn training in the gym, cranking out some pull-ups. In the clip, she appears fit as a fiddle.

“June is gased, no glazing!” she wrote alongside the June 21 post.

Of course, fans of the former 2026 Winter Olympics hopeful raced to the comments section to comment on her remarkable recovery.

“Wow, you are incredible 👏,” one onlooker gushed. “Wow, beautiful, and I still can’t believe the speed of your recovery,’ another fan marveled.

“Unbelievable, warrior,” a third fan added.

Lindsey Vonn Returns to Social Media with More Summer Vibes

Meanwhile, earlier this month, Vonn returned to Instagram to show off even more summer vibes… and her fit physique. She kicked off the series of shots with a selfie, wearing chunky shades and sporting a knowing grin, with a scenic view of the ocean over her shoulder.

The second slide showed the blonde beauty paddleboarding, wearing a Corvette-red bikini. In the shot, she smiles wide, with toned abs and shoulders on full display. Meanwhile, her legs also look like they’re nearly at 100%, too.

“Been on the move…” she wrote alongside the summer snaps.

Again, fans showed their love in the comments section.

“You are incredibly strong. I don’t know what to say!!!!!!” one top comment read.