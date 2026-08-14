WATCH — Country Star Performs With Keith Urban While 8 Months Pregnant, and She’s Incredible

A very pregnant country star played the fiddle like a harp from hell alongside Keith Urban, delighting country fans.

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Natalie Stovall, who is absolutely about ready to pop, shared footage of her positively shredding the fiddle next to a borderline-in-awe Urban, 58, onstage in Wisconsin back in July. The footage shows the 44 year old weaing a form-fitting black catsuit adorned with streaming tassels. The lights flash as she shreds, grinning, leaning over as Urban tries to keep up; the music hits an orgasmic peak as the crowd goes bonkers.

The comments to the wild moment are filled with thrilled country music fans.

“Love everything about this! Badass momma right there!!” one top comment read. “I mean, she’s unstoppable!!!” another impressed fan wrote.

Natalie Stovall and Keith Urban perform during the 2026 CMA Fest at Nissan Stadium on June 05, 2026, in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Taylor Hill/FilmMagic)

Meanwhile, some country fans joked about the status of the upcoming baby (which Stovall announced back in May) during the electric performance.

“Kids just trying to get some sleep,’ one fan quipped. “That baby will need more than a white noise machine to fall asleep 👏😍,” another top comment read.

Pregnant Country Star Natalie Stovall Just Hit the Pause Button For Her Upcoming Baby

Despite the epic levels of slaying on display above, Stovall took to Instagram last week to let fans know she’s finally taking a break from performing in anticipation of her new little one.

“Man. Final show before maternity leave at 35 1/2 weeks pregnant was INCREDIBLE,” the former The Voice contestant wrote alongside several snaps from her final stop with Urban in St. John’s, Newfoundland, Canada.

“Keith and the band and crew made me feel so loved. I don’t think it was just the pregnancy hormones that had me emotional,” she admitted.

“I feel so grateful to have gotten to tour while carrying this baby,” she added. “Even as it got harder, the support system from the KU crew made it so easy. It certainly takes a village!”

In the comments section, the “Wine or Whiskey” singer replied to a fan wondering if she’d had her baby yet.

“Not yet! Due Aug 26, and C-section is scheduled for Aug 19!” she revealed.

“Can’t wait to see your baby. I know it’s gonna come out singing😉,” the thoughtful fan replied.

Here’s hoping the normally hustling mom-to-be is nice and rested as the big day draws near…