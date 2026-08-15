Metal Vocalist Dies of Cancer

Mike Milford, a beloved veteran vocalist and influential figure in the metal scene, has died following a battle with cancer.

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Metal outlet The Mosh Network reported his death on Aug. 8 without adding further detail.

Milford was the longtime vocalist for Orange County metalcore outfit Scars of Tomorrow. The metal band, which formed in 1999, took to social media to pay tribute to Milford in the wake of his death.

“We’re thinking about our friend and singer, Mike Milford, today as we mourn the news of his passing,” the band wrote on Aug. 8 alongside a photo of the vocalist sitting on a throne.

“Thank you to everyone who supported Mike and Scars over the past two plus decades,” the metal group continued. “If you ever had the privilege of meeting Mike, you know what an amazing person he was. He was an incredible frontman, artist manager, label exec, father, friend, and so much more.”

Our thoughts are with Mike and his family today. We hope his legacy lives on through the memories he gave us and all the incredible heavy music he made,” the band concluded.

Longtime Bandmate Pays Tribute to Metal Vocalist Mike Milford

Scars of Tomorrow bassist Bob Bradley also paid tribute to Milford in a heartfelt Facebook post.

“Rest easy, Mike Milford,” wrote alongside several candid shots of the vocalist. “You were loved by so many and made a huge impact in the heavy music and hardcore scene during our touring days together and well after. Just thinking about you and praying for your family and all that were there for him during his battle with cancer.”

“Father, musician, music industry wizard and all around amazing guy, RIP and thanks for all the memories my friend,” Bradley added.

Milford led the band through a few lineup changes and several beloved albums, including Your Fate, The Horror of Realization, and The Failure of Drowning.

Meanwhile, fans paid tribute to Milford in the comments to Bradley’s post.

“This hurts. Mike Milford was a friend, a brother, someone to look up to, and I wanted so badly for Scars of Tomorrow to go on tour with Kittie and come to Florida. I’m not going to mourn, but I’m going to thank him for the impact he made on the hardcore and metal scene. I will see you on the other side, my friend,” one thoughtful fan wrote.

Mike Milford was 46.