‘Married at First Sight’ Star Dies at 40: RIP to Ryan De Nino

Family is mourning the loss of Married at First Sight season 2 star Ryan De Nino, who has passed away at 40.

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TMZ, citing a family member, reports that the reality TV personality “died suddenly” earlier this week. So far, De Nino’s family hasn’t released any details concerning his death.

The Married at First Sight alum’s sister, Mellissa, confirmed his passing in a poignant Facebook tribute on Aug. 11.

“Ryan was so damn funny and witty. He was fiercely loyal to those he loved. He had a huge heart, always,” she wrote alongside several candid snapshots of her brother from over the years. “I can’t explain what it’s like to lose a sibling. Someone who’s been there from the beginning and shares the same memories. No matter what we were going through, I loved him immensely. Life as I know it will never be the same.”

“Life as I know it will never be the same,” his sister concluded.

Realty TV fans first met businessman De Nino on season two of Married at First Sight back in 2015. The show, in which participants agree to legally marry a complete stranger, matched the then-29-year-old De Nino with Jessica Castro, a receptionist.

Though in a sight gag the couple marries at an altar upon first meeting, the series explores how well expert matchmakers do at putting couples together based on their profiles. Eventually, the couples face a “Decision Day,” in which they decide to stay together after the show or part ways.

De Nino and Castro chose to stay together. However, the couple eventually divorced.

On Friday (Aug. 14), Castro released a statement regarding her ex-husband’s recent passing.

“I have not had contact with Ryan in years, so I have/had no idea what his life entailed,” she said, per Page Six. “However, I do send my sincerest condolences to his family during this very difficult time,” she added. “I can not imagine what they are going through.”

“May he rest peacefully.”