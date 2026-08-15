New ‘X-Men’ Cast Revealed

Marvel just announced new cast additions to their upcoming X-Men reboot, rounding out the team and introducing a new villain to the film franchise.

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Warning: Spoilers for Spider-Man: Brand New Day below…

Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige led a presentation on the upcoming film, set for 2028, at Disney’s D23 event in Anaheim on Aug. 14. He was joined on stage by the film’s director, Jake Schreier (who helmed last year’s Thunderbolts) as well as 24 year old Stranger Things alum Sadie Sink, who made her debut as the X-Men’s powerful telekinetic mutant Jean Grey in this summer’s box office behemoth Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

Feige, Schreier, and Sink introduced a slew of new cast members to the stage.

First up were some fresh faces, including 22-year-old Heartstopper star Kit Connor as X-Men team leader Cyclops. Next up was 23-year-old Broadway darling Maya Boyd as Storm, and Obsession’s breakout star Inde Navarrette, 25, as Rogue.

Finally, a few more seasoned cast members were introduced. Ready or Not star Samara Weaving, 34, is set to play Emma Frost (aka the White Queen). Meanwhile, Girls alum Christopher Abbott, 40, will play X-Men mentor Professor Charles Xavier.

New ‘X-Men’ Cast Announcement Included Huge Villain Reveal

However, perhaps the biggest casting news came via a taped message. Star Wars franchise star (and like Abbott, a fellow Girls alum) Adam Driver made a surprise video appearance.

“When Kevin told me to show up for X-Men, I assumed he meant on set,” Driver jokingly explained as to why he wasn’t on set with everyone else. “So instead of being there in California, I’m here at Pinewood [Studios] on this very lonely soundstage. Kevin and I have been talking for years about maybe joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe. And I think we finally found the perfect film at the perfect time. So I’m very excited to be playing Mag…. Nope. Even better. Nathaniel Milbury. So I’ll be right here, waiting for everybody to show up.”

While Driver teased he may be playing the X-Men’s most famous villain, Magneto, fans of the franchise know who the seemingly throwaway Nathaniel Milbury is. It’s an alias of one of the team’s rogues’ gallery heavy hitters… the somewhat on-the-nose named Mister Sinister.

Of course, nearly all of these roles have previously been played by beloved actors, so the new cast has some serious shoes to fill. Especially poor Christopher Abbott as Professor X. The sagely telepath has been played by both James McAvoy and, most famously, international treasure Patrick Stewart (who is set to reprise the role in December’s Avengers: Doomsday).

Meanwhile, X-Men fans know there’s still plenty of roles to fill. This includes Wolverine… if they ever dare to replace Hugh Jackman.

The untitled new X-Men film drops into theaters on May 5, 2028.