‘SNL’ Alum’s Estranged Husband Seeking Spousal Support Amid Divorce

A former SNL star’s estranged husband isn’t ready to let go of part of her paychecks amid their divorce, requesting spousal support.

Videos by Suggest

Abby Elliott, who starred on SNL from 2008 to 2012, just had her ex, The Morning Show producer Bill Kennedy, shoot back a response to Elliott’s divorce petition… and he wants her to cut some checks.

According to legal documents obtained by TMZ, Kennedy, who was married to the Saturday Night Live star for nearly ten years, is also asking her to pay his legal fees. In addition to that, Kennedy wants the court to block any request from Elliott for spousal support.

TMZ adds that Kennedy also wants joint custody of their two children, a 5-year-old daughter and a 3-year-old son.

Meanwhile, the legal documents seem to imply that Kennedy is still sorting things out with a timeline of events in his ongoing divorce. According to TMZ, Kennedy lists the date of their separation as “TBD.” He also seems to be parsing out what he owns separately from his 39-year-old ex. Per the outlet, he asked the court to give him some time to sort their debts and properties, writing that it’s “unknown at this time.”

SNL Alum Abby Elliott Filed For Divorce Last Month… and Also Asked for Spousal Support

However, when the SNL alum filed for divorce last month, she had a firm date for their separation: July 8, 2026. She also listed the reason for the divorce as “irreconcilable differences.”

However, when the SNL alum filed for divorce last month, she had a firm date for their separation: July 8, 2026. She also listed the reason for divorce as “irreconcilable differences.”

Abby Elliott and Bill Kennedy attend the 32nd Annual Actor Awards at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on March 01, 2026, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Julian Hamilton/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images)

Echoing her estranged husband’s filing, Elliott, who was an SNL fan favorite for impressions of celebs like Rachel Maddow and Zooey Deschanel, also requested spousal support and asked the court to block his ability to do so.

As Kennedy requested, Elliott asked the court to have her estranged husband pay her legal fees.

Aside from her time on SNL, Elliott has starred in high-profile projects like The Bear.