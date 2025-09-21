New Mexico Man Allegedly Killed Two Auto Parts Store Employees Over Wrong Oil Filter

A 27-year-old New Mexico man, Ismael Tena, is accused of fatally shooting two auto parts store employees after he was given the wrong oil filter. Allegedly, Tena stole the correct one, and when confronted, he killed the two men.

According to a release issued by the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO), the incident occurred on September 14. At around 5:12 p.m., BCSO deputies responded to O’Reilly Auto Parts, located on Sunshine West Plaza Drive in Albuquerque.

Upon arrival, deputies found two of the store employees, both of them having suffered gunshot wounds. One of the victims was pronounced dead at the scene, while the other succumbed to his injuries at the hospital.

The victims were identified as 47-year-old Richard Newman and 18-year-old Jesus Valdez.

As reported by KOAT, witnesses told deputies that Ismael Tena and his father had arrived at O’Reilly Auto Parts to exchange an oil filter. They also asked for two additional oil containers, given that the ones they originally bought were ruined due to “incorrect filters.”

An arrest affidavit obtained by the outlet detailed that Tena engaged in a verbal argument with Newman and Valdez. At one point, while upset, Tena allegedly grabbed two oil containers and walked out of the store. The two employees followed him and confronted him.

It is there that authorities alleged that Tena grabbed a firearm and shot them both, killing them.

Following the shooting, BCSO deputies managed to locate and detain Tena. A BCSO criminal complaint stated that Tena claimed that he had been shoved and punched by the employees. Therefore, he feared for his safety, the document said. However, the BCSO said that no markings on Tena’s body supported his claim.

Ismael Tena was charged with two open counts of murder.

Grieving Families

Now, the incident has left two families heartbroken, struggling with grief. Richard Newman’s son, Michael, talked lovingly of his father, saying that he was a provider who did everything for his family.

“He cared,” Michael said. “He did anything for anyone that he possibly can do. That weight will forever weigh heavy on us.”

“We are numb and we’re grieving. We’re all coming together to try to endure this tough moment in our lives. But, as a family, we will get through this. He wouldn’t want us to cry for him.”

June Newman, Richard’s wife of 30 years, also talked about his husband with KOAT, saying. “He was the sole provider. He did everything for us. I got sick, so sick, and you know, he took me to all my appointments because I can’t drive. He handled my medication.”

A GoFundMe was launched to help support Richard Newman’s family.