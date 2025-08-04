Houston Man Allegedly Shot Ex-Girlfriend’s Children After Threatening To Kill Them, Kids Forced To Hide And Escape

A 32-year-old Houston man, Willie Simpson III, is accused of shooting two of his ex-girlfriend’s children, ages 19 and 12, after he threatened to kill them. In total, four children were present during the shooting, who were forced to hide and escape the alleged shooter.

As reported by The Kansas City Star, citing Harris County court records, the incident occurred on Sunday, July 27. Simpson had lived with his ex-girlfriend alongside her children before their breakup. That day, he allegedly sent texts asking the mother if he could enter their apartment. She refused.

As a result, investigators alleged that Simpson entered the apartment complex despite his ex’s denial. A criminal complaint detailed that the man encountered his ex’s sons, 19 and 16, sitting on some stairs.

At that moment, Simpson called the boys’ mother and allegedly told her to come to the apartment “or else he would kill her kids,” as per the complaint. The woman, terrified, called 911 and then her son. She could hear him breathless as he was, as per the investigators, running from the man.

Alleged Shooting

Allegedly, Simpson had threatened the brothers to go into the apartment, otherwise he would shoot them. Authorities stated that the boys ran, and Simpson chased them, shooting at them as they headed to the apartment. One of the bullets struck the 19-year-old in the abdomen.

Fortunately, after reaching the apartment, both brothers managed to escape by jumping off a second-floor balcony.

However, at the same time, the brothers’ sisters, 13 and 12, were getting changed in their bathroom. The older sister went to investigate after they heard a gunshot and, as per the complaint, was met face-to-face with Simpson.

Allegedly, the man pointed the gun at her and she chose to run and hid in a close, under some clothes. The man wasn’t able to find her, but he did break through the bathroom door, as per the complaint. Then, he allegedly shot the 12-year-old.

The girl was rushed to a hospital in critical condition. Meanwhile, her 19-year-old brother had to undergo surgery and had his spleen removed. Both are expected to survive, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

On August 1, Willie Simpson III was arrested. He was charged with three counts of aggravated assault of a family member, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, and burglary with the intent to commit murder. He is currently being held at Harris County Jail on a $1,050,000 bond.