Aubrey Plaza Opens Up About the ‘Daily Struggle’ Of Grieving Her Late Husband Jeff Baena

Months after her husband, Jeff Baena, passed away at the age of 47, Aubrey Plaza opens up about the grieving process.

During her appearance on Amy Poehler’s Good Hang podcast, the actress discussed how she was doing after her husband died by suicide. She shared that her pup, Frankie, has become her “therapy dog.”

“Overall, I’m here and I’m functioning,” Plaza explained. “I feel really grateful to be moving through the world. I think I’m okay, but it’s like a daily struggle, obviously.”

She also compared her grieving process to that of the 2025 film The Gorge, which stars Miles Teller and Anya Taylor-Joy.

“It’s like [an] alien movie or something with Miles Teller,” Plaza explained about the film. “In the movie, there’s like a cliff on one side and there’s a cliff on the other side, then there’s gorge in between and it’s filled with all these like monster people that are trying to get them.”

The actress further explained that the film presented her with a different perspective on grief. “At all times, there’s like a giant ocean of awfulness, that’s like right there, and I can see it. Sometimes I just want to dive into it, and just like be in it. Then sometimes I just look at it, and sometimes I try to get away from it. But, it’s always there.”

Aubrey Plaza and Jeff Baena began dating in 2011 and married in 2021. Fans didn’t know the couple got married until Plaza referred to Baena as her “darling husband.”

Days after his death, Baena’s family released a statement. “This is an unimaginable tragedy,” they shared. “We are deeply grateful to everyone who has offered support. Please respect our privacy during this time.”

Aubrey Plaza Previously Confirmed that She and Jeff Baena had Separated Months Before His Death

While speaking to law enforcement, Aubrey Plaza revealed that she and Jeff Baena had separated months before his shocking death.

She also shared with the police that her late husband had been undergoing therapy following a welfare check incident in October 2024. However, she noted that he did not make any previous suicide attempts.

Plaza said she last heard from him hours before he died on Jan. 3.

Law enforcement reported that there were no illicit drugs or alcohol at the scene or in Baena’s system. He also did not leave a note.



